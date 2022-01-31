Two Bollywood Legends Are Coming To Dubai For An Amazing Musical Performance

Two Bollywood legends are coming to Dubai!

Alka Yagnik and Kumar Sanu need no introduction. This iconic duo are the voice of LOVE so if you’re in the market for a Valentine’s treat for bae, look no further.

Another fabulous evening of music brought to you by Blu Blood Entertainment, the event is happening at The Coca-Cola Arena.

Run! Tickets for this love-themed show are on sale now

This is a night of nostalgia with iconic tunes from the love ballads of yesteryear

We are BEYOND excited for a night of tunes from the best in the business.

Performing their most popular classics from the 80’s, 90’s and 2000’s, you can expect iconic hits from Alka such as Alka ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’ and ‘Mera Dil Bhi Kitna Pagal Hain’.

The seven-time award winner for the Filmfare Awards for Best Female Playback Singer will be joined by Kumar Sanu who’s bringing his favourites like ‘Yeh Kaali Kaali Aankhen’ and ‘Dheere Dheere Se Meri’ to a Dubai audience.

The two much-loved playback singers are coming together for a night of fun and merriment that’s bound to have your toes tapping with a catalogue of the world’s favourite love songs. Unmissable!

The important bits:

Where? The Coca-Cola Arena

When? February 26

