Latest
WOOH! Get Sliders And Drinks For Just AED7 To Celebrate UBK's 7th Birthday
If you live in JLT, or you’ve got friends who live in JLT, or you work in JLT, or you’ve got friends who work in JLT (you’ll know where I’m going with this)…
You’ll know allllll about the award-winning modern bar UBK – urban bar & kitchen, offering a warm fun-loving ambience while serving grills, comfort food, drinks and cocktails from lunch until late.
The Urban Bar & Kitchen that’s always got you with great food, brilliant value, live music and is your go-to for live sports… is celebrating its 7th birthday this November and YOU ARE INVITED to celebrate with them all month long!!!!
You’ll be reppin’ life at UBK these epic birthday offers – available on November 7 ONLY!
– AED 7 shots
– AED 7 mini slider
– AED 77 BUCKET DEAL
– A whopping AED 25 Happy hour every Hour
– 50% off on food bill
– Birthday cake for ALLLLLLL
– Live tunes by Vernon from 4 to 7pm.
– And the BEST PART, if it’s your birthday month too, your Urban Brunch is FREEEEEE!
Apart from UBK’s UNREAL birthday price reductions, the eatery is also DOGGGO friendly and we LOVE THAT.
Paws are welcome to the JLT-based urban hub every Saturday and Sunday from 12 to 5pm.
And while you’re there, check out the “Super Saver” combo deal at AED 89 for a pint of beer and your choice of 1 out of 9 food items. Yum-my.
Wingstersss, take note of this: Sunday Wings Day
As a part of UBK’s birthday bonanza, get your fingers all nice and messy with BBQ or Srircahe wings at AED 2 a pop!
Every Sunday from 12 to 7pm.
Chicas, switch up your Mondays by heading down here for Monday Bingo and Ladies Night
A quirky twist on Bingo Night. Unleash your competitive side every Monday from 7pm to 10pm while playing a brainiac bingo match by quiz master Arzoo.
*Free participation for ALL*
Plus there’s a buy 1 get 1 on drinks!
Brunch goers head down to this JLT gem for a DEELISHH Urban BBQ Brunch!
UBK BBQ Brunch = Bottomless drinks, vibes and some fun bites.
- Every Friday from 12.30 to 3.30 pm
- AED 175 with unlimited house bevvies
- Premium package with a selection of cocktails at AED 215
+ Like previously mentioned, if you’re celebrating your birthday in November, your brunch will be FREE.
Important bitssss:
UBK turns 7 in November and it’s kicking off the month of celebrations on Nov 7! And if your birthday is in November then your brunch at the resto will be ON THE HOUSE. YAAS.
To make bookings call 044380000.