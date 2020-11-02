WOOH! Get Sliders And Drinks For Just AED7 To Celebrate UBK's 7th Birthday

If you live in JLT, or you’ve got friends who live in JLT, or you work in JLT, or you’ve got friends who work in JLT (you’ll know where I’m going with this)…

You’ll know allllll about the award-winning modern bar UBK – urban bar & kitchen, offering a warm fun-loving ambience while serving grills, comfort food, drinks and cocktails from lunch until late.

The Urban Bar & Kitchen that’s always got you with great food, brilliant value, live music and is your go-to for live sports… is celebrating its 7th birthday this November and YOU ARE INVITED to celebrate with them all month long!!!!

You’ll be reppin’ life at UBK these epic birthday offers – available on November 7 ONLY!

– AED 7 shots

– AED 7 mini slider

– AED 77 BUCKET DEAL

– A whopping AED 25 Happy hour every Hour

– 50% off on food bill

– Birthday cake for ALLLLLLL

– Live tunes by Vernon from 4 to 7pm.

– And the BEST PART, if it’s your birthday month too, your Urban Brunch is FREEEEEE!