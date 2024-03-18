Uncover Ramadan Experiences With A 24-Hour Adventure In Abu Dhabi

Everyone knows Abu Dhabi for its impressive architecture, upscale shopping, and cultural attractions. This city beautifully combines tradition with modernity! So, buckle up and get ready to explore Ramadan experiences in Abu Dhabi while embracing the authentic essence of community.

Abu Dhabi’s warm Emirati hospitality during the holy month makes it the perfect time to engage in self-reflection and reconnect with others while exploring the city. This itinerary seamlessly combines art, cultural immersion, outdoor pursuits, unique culinary adventures, and beyond!

From palaces to pottery, unlock Abu Dhabi’s culture through these Ramadan experiences

Start your day at Qasr Al Watan to discover Emirati culture and the history of the UAE in this grand palace. The traditional Arabian design and interesting exhibits give you a real feel for the spirit of the people here. It’s a one-of-a-kind experience that’ll leave you feeling inspired.

Next up, head to Studio Clay to try your hand at pottery. During Ramadan, they’ve got special workshops with an Emirati twist. So, you’ll be surrounded by the scent of bukhoor while witnessing a setup like no other that’s decorated with red sand and traditional lanterns, making it a perfect Ramadan evening vibe. Also, they greet you with Emirati-style pastries and coffee.

For a calm evening, visit the famous Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque for a peaceful setting with a mix of spirituality and beautiful Arabian design.

Afterward, treat yourself to a kayak ride around the stunning Louvre Abu Dhabi on Saadiyat Island. This is where you can enjoy both the impressive art collection and one of the most beautiful buildings in Abu Dhabi!

These Ramadan experiences will make your adventure in Abu Dhabi worth every second.

Indulge in a traditional Iftar with a glorious modern twist that you definitely don’t want to miss!

As the call to prayer marks the sunset, experience a distinctive Iftar at Fouquet’s restaurant, located within Louvre Abu Dhabi. Delve into a fusion menu crafted by Culinary Director Chef Balveer Balkisoon and his skilled team, seamlessly blending Emirati and French flavors. The menu harmoniously brings together traditional Arabic delights with genuine French ingredients, creating a culinary journey that spans the globe. Round off the evening with a mesmerizing night tour of the museum, immersing yourself in its breathtaking exhibits beneath the starlit sky.

The night is young especially when you indulge in Abu Dhabi’s ultimate Ramadan events

Kick off your evening at Erth Abu Dhabi, the first-ever Michelin-starred Emirati restaurant, offering an unforgettable dining experience mixing tradition and contemporary culinary flair. From March 14 to April 12, enjoy the menu created in collaboration with Valentino, which ensures a delightful Suhoor experience for all.

For an art-infused Suhoor, don’t miss out on the Benefit Cosmetics Majlis at Ritual Café & Studio from March 20 to April 4. Indulge in a Suhoor menu while participating in engaging workshops like mirror and flower painting. This one-of-a-kind experience is perfect for sharing with friends and family.

End your night at the Ramadan Arcade in Manarat Al Saadiyat (March 21 to 31) where you can play arcade games and enjoy cultural performances all evening.

Abu Dhabi is pulling out all the stops this Ramadan with memorable events!