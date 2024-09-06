Unforgettable Circus Magic Is Coming To Al Ain!

Al Ain is gearing up for an extraordinary experience as Celestia Nouveau, the awe-inspiring circus extravaganza, makes its grand entrance from September 27 to October 20. Get ready for a show that will redefine the meaning of live entertainment!

Prepare to be amazed by unforgettable performances

Celestia Nouveau is not just any circus—it’s a mesmerizing blend of world-class artistry and cutting-edge technology. Imagine being on the edge of your seat as acrobats soar through the air, illusionists defy logic, and daredevils push the limits of what’s possible. These performers, who have captivated audiences on the Las Vegas Strip, is bringing their unparalleled talents to Al Ain, promising a night of thrills and wonder.

A family-friendly event that will leave everyone spellbound

Whether you’re looking for a fun family outing or an evening of excitement, Celestia Nouveau is the perfect choice. This show is designed to captivate audiences of all ages, from young children to adults, offering a magical experience that will be talked about long after the final act. Don’t miss the chance to witness this spectacular event that’s perfect for families, tourists, and locals alike.

Snap up your tickets ASAP!

Tickets for Celestia Nouveau are on sale now, starting at just AED 75. With performances scheduled from September 27 to October 20, 2024, this is a limited-time engagement that’s not to be missed. Tickets are available at Platinumlist.net, so grab yours before they’re gone and get ready for an unforgettable evening of entertainment!

Where? Al Ain

When? September 27 to October 20

Price? Tickets start at AED 75 – available now!

Al Ain, get ready to be dazzled—Celestia Nouveau is here, and it’s going to be the highlight of the season!