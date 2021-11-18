Exclusive Offer At Unisat Ajman: Win A Harley Davidson Bike & F1 Grandstand Tickets!

UNISAT, AJMAN:

Win yourself the ULTIMATE ride with just one purchase at the UAE’s go-to bottle shop, UNISAT. Buy any flavour of your favourite JACK litre bottle and stand a chance to win a Harley Davidson motorcycle!

So hop in the car and cruise down to Unisat (a 30-min drive away), that’s open 7 days a week from 9 am – 1am, DAILY, and doesn’t require you to have a liquor license. Stress-free and just ideal x100000.

The Harley Davidson offer on the Jacks ends on January 31, 2022

And apart from scoring the hot wheels, you can also WIN F1 Grandstand tickets this December, how to win?

Buy a case of famous Dutch hops until the end of the month The more cases you buy the more chances for you to win F1 Grandstand ticket in Abu Dhabi!

Win a Harley and F1 tickets for buying your fave moonshine?! Yippee Ki-Yay!

The competition winner will be announced on February 2!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by UNISAT Liquor Store Ajman (@unisatajman)

STAY CALM though! Unisat has more exciting offers lined up for you in the coming month

With Unisat Ajman being just a short 30-mins way, there’s absolutely no need to drive down to UAQ or RAK, since they’ve got the best price in the Northern Emirates.

*GIVEAWAY ALERT*

Like, tag and share your buds under Unisat’s insta post linked here and stand a chance to win a drink hamper!!

So get stocking up on fave bevvies and WIN tehehehe. And remember to drop your business card to get a chance to win a bottle of premium malt or a bottle of fizz on their WEEKLY in-store weekly draws.

The important bits

Open 7 days a week from 9 am – 1am, daily

Unisat is open on the holidays as well

Google Maps right here – Unisat Ajman location

Follow their IG for daily updates on comps and giveaways here!

Looking for a Harley or FREE F1 tickets? Then ya’know watchu gotta do!

Website here.