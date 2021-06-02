There Are Up To 50% Discounts At UNISAT Bottle Shop Right Now

A road trip to Ajman has never looked better… Ajman’s biggest bottle shop have massive deals running right now. The store that’s famous for big giveaways has half-off deals on your favourite brands!

That’s right friends!

At Unisat Ajman right now, you can get UP TO 50% off on hops, spirits & grapes – BOOM! And not just 50% deals… The more you shop, the more you get and for every purchase over AED500, you’ll get a bottle free! Amazing!

Get your road trip playlist ready, you DON’T need an alcohol license to buy and it’s just 30 mins from Dubai