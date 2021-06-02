Latest
There Are Up To 50% Discounts At UNISAT Bottle Shop Right Now
A road trip to Ajman has never looked better… Ajman’s biggest bottle shop have massive deals running right now. The store that’s famous for big giveaways has half-off deals on your favourite brands!
That’s right friends!
At Unisat Ajman right now, you can get UP TO 50% off on hops, spirits & grapes – BOOM! And not just 50% deals… The more you shop, the more you get and for every purchase over AED500, you’ll get a bottle free! Amazing!
Get your road trip playlist ready, you DON’T need an alcohol license to buy and it’s just 30 mins from Dubai
Shop and drop your business card, for a chance to win a premium drink weekly
The more you shop the more you get! For every AED500 purchase, get an extra bottle free, and the more you spend, the better the reward will be, with new collections to choose from
If the massive 400+ bottle vino selection is confusing, call the resident sommelier who’s on hand to assist with helping you find the best food pairing options to impress your guests!
There’s also a monthly hamper giveaway online, you simply need to follow, Like and tag for the chance to win a hamper worth AED300.
Stay tuned for the monthly giveaways!
The important bits
Open 7 days a week from 9 am – 1am, daily
Google Maps right here – Unisat Ajman location
Online Delivery: DO IT HERE – accepting orders daily until midnight in Ajman only
Minimum order AED 200 / Free Same-Day Delivery or Call +971 56 119 9518