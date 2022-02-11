6 Glam Events Happening This Valentine's Weekend In Dubai

February 14th is all about celebrating love, so whether you want to celebrate with your better half, OR you’d like a night on the tiles with your favourite gal pals, read on friends, we have options!

If you’re looking to celebrate the month of love in a memorable way, look no further than the St. Regis Downtown, where the team are hard at work to create a Valentine’s to remember, from a fabulous rose-mantic room deal to exquisite dinners galore!

Book your Valentine’s Day table here now.

6 fab events happening at the St. Regis Downtown this Valentine’s Weekend 2022

Everyone’s favourite Basta is ready and waiting with a fab meal for AED499 per couple

When? February 14, 7pm – 12pm

How much? AED499 per couple / A’la carte menu also available

The Chef at renowned Bleu Blanc has created a rose-mantic menu for AED699 per couple

When? February 14, 6pm – 12pm

How much? AED699 per couple including a glass of bubbles on arrival!

Gals, take your besties for a night on the town with this amazing offer at Blue Blanc

It’s a party all weekend at glam Bleu Blanc with DJ Shyam performing on Friday and Saturday eve.

When? February 11 – 13

How much? 2 beverages for ladies and 50% off your total bill – PERF!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The St. Regis Downtown Dubai (@stregisdowntowndubai)

The St. Regis Bar is hosting a Gent’s Valentine’s Weekend deal

When? February 11, 12, 13 and 14

What? Cigar and Whiskey selection menu with flights and special creations available the whole weekend.

Psst? On the 13th, Sunday, the bar will host a Masterclass with Nana Sechere from Host Masters and Lauren Kline from Riedel Glass Company. Join them for a Special Celebration Menu that combines these talents for one night only!!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The St. Regis Bar (@stregisbardubai)

The St. Regis Spa has a dreamy Valentine’s couple’s experience!

Oh la laaaa this sounds fancy! To be enjoyed as a pair, this is a side-be-side massage in complete privacy. You and bae will have a private suite that has pool deck access and a mini bottle of complimentary bubbly!

Flying solo? Opt for a Gold Facial experience for one, complete with a complimentary gift by Subtle Energies, for AED 800.

Who much?

AED 1,500 for two

AED 800 for gold facial including complimentary gift worth AED 350

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The St. Regis Downtown Dubai (@stregisdowntowndubai)

Romance is moments away with this Valentine’s Suite Staycation (Get AED800 back to spend!)

If your boo loves a suite life… look no further!

Picture this; your bed and bathtub will have a romantic bed setup up thanks to the Butler Team who are hard at work preparing your night away! Book a Valentine’s stay and enjoy a free upgrade to a suite, a rain shower, a standalone bathtub, walk-in closets and views overlooking Downtown or the Dubai Water Canal.

PLUS! You get AED800 back to spend at the signature St. Regis Spa or any restaurant on property – DEAL!

When? Available from February 12 until February 14

Rates from AED 1,990

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The St. Regis Downtown Dubai (@stregisdowntowndubai)

Book your tables here now!