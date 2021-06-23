This Seriously Cool Digital Art Theatre Has A New Van Gogh Exhibit

The Theatre of Digital Art Dubai (ToDA) is a MUST any day of the week, but this summer, there’s a brand new experience worthy of your time.

The immersive digital art show, “Being Van Gogh” is TOTALLY unique, where you can learn about the incredible life of one of the world’s most acclaimed painters at a gallery that’s anything but traditional.

ToDA combines three different types of digital art; multimedia exhibitions, installations, and art in virtual reality, and for the duration of the summer, the Theatre of Digital Art will host “Being Van Gogh”, along with many other shows to come, including its first full-length play, ‘Two’ coming this July.

