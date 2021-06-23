Latest
This Seriously Cool Digital Art Theatre Has A New Van Gogh Exhibit
The Theatre of Digital Art Dubai (ToDA) is a MUST any day of the week, but this summer, there’s a brand new experience worthy of your time.
The immersive digital art show, “Being Van Gogh” is TOTALLY unique, where you can learn about the incredible life of one of the world’s most acclaimed painters at a gallery that’s anything but traditional.
ToDA combines three different types of digital art; multimedia exhibitions, installations, and art in virtual reality, and for the duration of the summer, the Theatre of Digital Art will host “Being Van Gogh”, along with many other shows to come, including its first full-length play, ‘Two’ coming this July.
Learn about the incredible life of one of the world’s most acclaimed painters at a gallery and more at ToDA this summer
This is the perfect experience to keep you entertained indoors throughout the summer months
You will also be able to see aspects of his life and how this impacted his art.
Most famous for cutting off his own ear lobe, Van Gogh struggled with depression. In less than 10 years, he painted almost 900 paintings, but only sold one in his lifetime. He died in 1980 at just 37 years old, and 11 years later, thanks to the work of his sister-in-law, his work started to get recognised.
Explore the life of Van Gogh in a whole new way at “Being Van Gogh” Theatre of Digital Art
Adults, get the value of your ticket back against your bill at all participating Souk Madinat’s restaurants
Including at fab spots like Trattoria, Perry & Blackwelder’s, The Noodle House, Anar, Belgian Beer Café, Ushna, Publique… Date night alert!
*It’s AED75 off your total bill against a minimum spend of AED150 per person.
That’s not all… ToDA is bringing its first full-length play to the stage this July
The acclaimed British play ‘Two’ unlike you’ve seen it before, a fantastic drama fully supported by epic digital content!
International Theatre Director Vicki Galloway-Place, is providing a unique theatrical experience as two talented actors perform 14 different characters throughout the duration of the performance. A brief insight into the secrets and lives of these characters is given to the audience who will not only be mesmerised by the outstanding acting, but will be surrounded by 360-degree projection as part of the set design.
Expect TEARS! It’s an emotional ride with laughs along the way, don’t miss the chance to see this stage show!
The important bits
When? Running until September 2021
How much? AED50 (regular child ticket), AED100 (regular adult ticket), AED75 (balcony child ticket) AED150 (balcony adult ticket).
*Balcony tickets include VR room experience, beverages.