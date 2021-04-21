5 Reasons Everyone In Dubai Needs To Visit Seychelles Once

Seychelles is welcoming travellers from all around the world While everyone around the world has been packing their bags and heading to Dubai, where do us residents go to unwind? The only logical answer is Seychelles. The sunny Seychelles is welcoming tourists with coconut drinks and a vacay to remember. The East African country is implementing strict travel protocols to keep you safe while you embark on a relaxation journey for your soul. Pack up your bathing suits and some face masks, we took a trip to Seychelles and we have some top reasons to tempt you into booking your own flight ASAP.

Where to stay Constance Lemuria Praslin, with its stunning views and luxurious suites, promises only the most lavish stay. The reasons to stay at the Constance Lemuria Praslin are endless, so we’ll just go for 5 and keep the rest for you to experience yourself. Here are 6 reasons this luxurious Seychelles resort is calling your name.

6. It’s all about the full itinerary with Constance Lemuria Praslin Whether you’re heading on this journey with your significant other, your pals, or the entire family, the hotel has activities for everyone. How can we not start with the water activities? That’s what’s most beautiful about Seychelles. Start your mornings off with a dip in the crystal clear waters for snorkeling or diving. Go for kayaking or paddling if you want a more serene morning or opt for a full-on fishing trip to spend the day. Anything that doesn’t use a motor, is FREE! If you felt bad about leaving your racket at home, don’t worry because Constance has a tennis court like no other! While the water is something you don’t want to miss out on, have you SEEN the gardens? Hop on the bikes at the hotel for a 360 degree view of the lush greenery. If the children are coming along, they will love the Constance Kids Club. They will have a blast with the water games, play areas, arts and crafts, cooking stations, and computer gaming. Did we mention the sea turtles that they can befriend? All activities in the hotel are sanitised to ensure your safety.

5. Nothing beats a good meal Good is an understatement. We actually meant to say divine. The hotel has four superb restaurants with different cuisines, to satisfy your every craving. Thinking of seafood? The Mediterranean like they do at home? A little spicy Indian feast? Or will you go for your favourite Asian dishes! There are also 5 bars and the Legend Pool bar even has its own pet peacock!

4. Seychelles has rooms for the whole family Constance Lumeria has 105 different staying options from 88 Junior Suites, 8 Senior Suites, 8 Villas, and 1 Presidential Villa. You know what that means; a family trip! All the Suites have balconies where you can have your morning coffee or tea. The hotel has a stunning pool, you and the kids could enjoy. Rooms start at AED 4,414 inclusive of taxes and fees, click here to find out more! If you wanna go big, definitely go for one of the villas with private pools and two bedrooms. Don’t get us started on the Presidential Suite that promises luxury in all three bedrooms and of course the 3 multi-level pools!

3. Constance Lemuria is one for the golfers This lush hotel is home to the only 18-hole championship golf course in all of Seychelles.

2. The place to be for special occasions Just in time for your loved ones’ birthday, anniversary or whatever the joyous occasion, Constance Lumeria can arrange special occasion set ups for you at the sunset spot with champagne and some bites. Whether you’re planning on a proposal or wedding, they have wedding package that includes planting a tree with your name in the resort. Talk about eternal love. If it’s more of a low-key celebration, the picnic food basket by the beach is the perfect option.

1. Getting there has never been easier That all sounds great, right? Now for the important part. Air Seychelles is the way to go because you never met a friendlier crew, a smoother flight, and yummy meals in economy cabin. Streaming has never been easier than on this flight. SeyStream is the in-flight entertainment that you can connect your device to, to stream your favourite shows and movies. Since your health is their priority, the health-assessment form is a required document for travellers. The health self-assessment form must be completed 24 hours prior to arriving at the airport. It enables the airline to gather important information about the passenger’s whereabouts at the country of origin and the risk of possible contact with COVID-19 cases. It costs AED100 Book your post-covid vacay flight right here.