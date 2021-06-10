Latest
Get Your UEFA EURO 2020™ Snaps Featured In The Closing Ceremony!
The UEFA EURO 2020™ Championship is finally HERE and there are so many reasons to get excited.
Fans will fill European stadiums and here in Dubai, fan zones are springing up across the city, making way for the tournament we’ve all been waiting for. GET IN!
Kicking off on June 11, 24 teams are scheduled and you KNOW the action will be spectacular. To make sure we don’t miss one second, vivo are asking fans to create, capture and share their best UEFA EURO 2020™ moments! And there’s a big ol’ prize for footie fans up for grabs, and it’s all thanks to vivo, a leading, product-driven, global tech company, with a 400 million-strong userbase and a brill collection of design-lead smartphones to its name.
Enter #vivoSuperTime!
Football legend Michael Owen wants you to share your chants, cheers and applause for the opportunity to be featured in the UEFA EURO 2020™ closing ceremony presented by vivo… EPIC!
This will be a HUGE virtual display broadcast at the UEFA EURO 2020™ – Get your content seen!
To get in with a chance for your footage to be featured in the UEFA EURO 2020™ closing ceremony presented by vivo, you simply need to submit your videos and pics on social media. The closing ceremony will be a mix of live-action and augmented-reality and fan videos will feature too for all to see!
You MUST use the tag #vivoSuperTime in your videos
The virtues of football, in how it brings people together across the world, from different backgrounds, from different teams, all in the name of sportsmanship, is what makes it a truly beautiful game.
While the experience will be different this year, I am excited to be teaming up with vivo to encourage and enable fans to be in the moment and bring their energy and passion into one of the most beautiful moments of the tournament.
Via Michael Owen
Get tagging your pics!
Don’t forget! Tag #vivoSuperTime for the chance to be featured!