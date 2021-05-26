Wanderlust Is BACK And It's The Big Brunch You Need To Hit!

The one you’ve been waiting for!

Brunch season is officially here and with that, we bring BIG. NEWS.

Wanderlust has announced its return, and not only is the bangin’ brunch back in our lives but to celebrate… they’re giving loyal brunchers a bounce-back discount! (Scroll for deets).

This is the party brunch located at the JW Marriott Marquis Dubai, the one that takes you on a journey around the world with heaps of foodie stations, non-stop drinks, epic tunes, and more.

It’s the doughnut wall you’ve been dreaming about… The award-winning Wanderlust brunch is back