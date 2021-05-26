Latest
Wanderlust Is BACK And It's The Big Brunch You Need To Hit!
The one you’ve been waiting for!
Brunch season is officially here and with that, we bring BIG. NEWS.
Wanderlust has announced its return, and not only is the bangin’ brunch back in our lives but to celebrate… they’re giving loyal brunchers a bounce-back discount! (Scroll for deets).
This is the party brunch located at the JW Marriott Marquis Dubai, the one that takes you on a journey around the world with heaps of foodie stations, non-stop drinks, epic tunes, and more.
It’s the doughnut wall you’ve been dreaming about… The award-winning Wanderlust brunch is back
Incredible food, non-stop drinks… your favourite party brunch will go OFF!
In case you’ve been living under a rock, this brunch is brilliant fun. It mixes quality food, (it’s a buffet and you get huge trays to carry all your favourite bits back to the table) plenty of drinks stations and trays of shots delivered to your table coupled with brill tunes – what more could you want?!
But that’s not all… The team is also giving you a bounce-back voucher that gets you 30% off on your next brunch at Wanderlust… How great is that?! (*This is valid until the end of June)
This brunch WILL book out ASAP, so if you’re reading this, WhatsApp the gang and get it booked in! (Call 04 414 3000 to book)
Music is back and we could not BBEEEE more excited! Don’t miss award-winning DJ Adam J at Wanderlust this Friday
One of the biggest DJs on the Dubai circuit right now, DJ Adam J has joined JW Marriott Marquis Dubai as Music Curator. Guaranteed to provide a set of solid tunes, this will be the perfect soundtrack for your first-party brunch back!
The important bits
How much? AED425 including house beverages
PLUS! You get a bounce-back voucher that gets you 30% off on your next brunch at Wanderlust (Valid until the end of June)
When? Fridays, 1pm – 4pm
Book it in! Call 04 414 3000
Anything else? Strict age policy, 21 and above