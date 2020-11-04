Latest
Free Event To Find The Right School For Your Child Happening This Saturday
Taking the hardship out of a daunting task, and as COVID-friendly as it gets, this is the event Dubai parents have been waiting for.
The new online event, The Which School Show, is here to help you find the right school for your kids.
This year, with education turned on its head, Which Media is doing the most to help out parents with this free virtual show, featuring Dubai’s top schools and Dubai education regulator, the KHDA. Parents can attend live panel discussions to help you decide which school your child should attend.
Once you register, you’ll have free access to The Which School Show for 14 days after it goes live – Do it now!
The Which School Show will help you decide which school is right for your kids
The virtual tour will host 30 exhibitors, including 27 schools and it’s happening THIS Saturday
The top schools in the country will be at your service. They will take part in panels and discussions on topics that matter most to you, and as an attendee, you will be able to speak directly to them to ask them any questions you may have.
Dubai’s school body, the KHDA along with both WhichSchoolAdvisor.com and SchoolsCompared.com will also be in attendance.
If you’re a parent, you’re probably thinking… why didn’t someone think of this sooner?!
Saving you heaps of time, there will be no queues, no parking, no masks and at the end, you’ll have the knowledge you need to make that all-important decision.
The important bits:
Attendance is FREE
Register in advance to confirm your attendance here
When? November 7 between 10am and 4pm