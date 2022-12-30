Windmill Cellar Is All Set To Help You Countdown To 2023!

The New Year is just around the corner and with that, it’s time to restock and become the host of the year!

So a quick trip to your favourite bottle shop, Windmill Cellars is only fitting! Only 20 minutes outside Dubai, the bottle shop is calling your name with some great gifts to go with your fav bevvies!

Windmill is all set to help you start the new year on a high note

via GIPHY

Windmill is giving away some exciting gifts with the purchases you make this season

Hint: These offers are as brill as they come!

When you buy select bottles you stand a chance to get some exciting prizes like a backpack, t-shirts, or a fancy new glass to sip on some delish concoctions this season!

More bottles are on reduced prices and sale up to 50% OFF on selected hops, spirits and vinos. To add more cheer, your favourite champagne is on sale! Visit Windmill now to find more great deals in-store or online.

But you need to hurry down quickly as the offer lasts for limited stocks only.

via GIPHY

The important bits:

Find Windmill Cellar, Ghantoot here

Extended timing from 9 am – 12 midnight until December 31st only.

Don’t want to drive all the way? You can even order via the Windmill app – If you’re in Abu Dhabi or Al Ain, delivery IS available for you. Just place an order at shop.windmillgt.com before 5pm to get drinks delivered to your doorstep on the Same Day with free delivery!

Get FREE same-day delivery with a minimum order of AED 150 and a free bottle on orders above AED 250.

For more information, call: 056 538 9582 / 054 998 1285 / 056 408 5830

To see more offers click here!