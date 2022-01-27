The Bottle Cellar in Ghantoot That's Only A Few Minutes Away Just Announced BIG Sales!

Is your fridge in need of a stock-up? Take note friends, Windmill Cellar has just dropped some big sales, so if you’re in need of a post-holi-bop fridge refresher, the time is now.

Getting to the Ghantoot Cellar is SIMPLE:

There are no border restrictions, simply head towards Exit 399, and keep right. There’s no need to stop or share a PCR test and no vaccine is required

You also don’t need a liquor license to purchase there, so this quick trip is a no-brainer!

via GIPHY

The big deals were announced just in time for Chinese New Year and Australia Day

With deals on over 200 bottles of vino and more than 100 bottles of hops with reduced prices, you should already be grabbing your keys.

And without further ado… The eye-watering deals:

Win a branded vino chiller when you buy 3 selected Spanish vines. The draw date will take place mid-week, February 2022

Instant WIN in Scratch & Win promo on selected spirit brands – The prize includes a 55” TV and branded merch

Get FREE branded headphones when you buy 2 selected branded spirits and enter a draw to WIN Home Bar Free – The DREAM!

Get a FREE branded flask when you buy 1 bottle of selected branded spirit

Get FREE extra bottle when you purchase AED500 and above, great selection of drinks from spirits to vines

The promos start on February 1.

via GIPHY

Windmill also has got you for big online and instore giveaways

Either drop your business card in-store, or drop your details here for the chance to win a monthly hamper online.

via GIPHY

The important bits:

Find Windmill Cellar, Ghantoot here

Open 7 days a week daily from 9am – 10pm

Don’t want to drive all the way? You can even order via the Windmill app

If you’re in Abu Dhabi or Al Ain, delivery IS available for you. Just place an order at shop.windmillgt.com before 5pm to get drinks delivered to your doorstep on the Same Day with free delivery!

Get FREE same-day delivery with a minimum order of AED 150 and a free bottle on orders above AED 250.

Call the store if you need any info 056-538-9582.