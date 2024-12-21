Sip, Celebrate, and Save: Christmas Deals at Windmill Cellar Ghantoot!

Sponsored

Christmas is around the corner, and the festive cheer just got better! One of the UAE’s biggest bottle shop retailers is bringing you joyful offers and merry discounts to keep the season bright.

They’re playing Santa this season with fantastic deals on bubbly and vino to make your Christmas celebrations extra merry!

Windmill Cellar in Ghantoot is offering great deals this Christmas season on a range of bevvies and spirits. Their latest arrivals include a variety of options, from hops to premium vine and French bubbles. Whether you’re stocking up for holiday parties or searching for that special gift, you’ll find discounts on select products that make it the perfect place to shop. With a fresh selection and competitive prices, Windmill Cellar is ready to add some sparkle to your celebrations.

Click here for deets

Just a short 15-minute drive from Jebel Ali, Windmill Cellar in Ghantoot is super convenient for city residents. Plus, you can shop hassle-free without needing a liquor license!

Where? Windmill Cellar, Ghantoot

Take note of all the FAB offers happening:

  • Get a Twin Pack and receive 2 complimentary glasses
  • Special Offer: Premium spirits available at a reduced price of AED 799
  • Discounted Deal: High-quality spirits for only AED 899
  • Exclusive Sale: Cases of vinos (6 bottles) starting at AED 99
  • Bundle Offer: Save up to 50% on selected vinos.
  • Vino Sale: Bottles starting at AED 20
  • Case Sale: Hops available starting from AED 49
  • Great Discounts: Favorite spirits under AED 99
  • No License Required to Shop: Enjoy shopping without needing a liquor license

 

The important bits:

Find Windmill Cellar, Ghantoot here

Online deliveries are also available for Al Ain and Abu Dhabi residents! Deets here.

Don’t want to drive all the way? You can even order via the Windmill app.

Call the store if you need any info!

056 538 9582 / 054 998 1285 / 056 408 5830

