Sip, Celebrate, and Save: Christmas Deals at Windmill Cellar Ghantoot!

Christmas is around the corner, and the festive cheer just got better! One of the UAE’s biggest bottle shop retailers is bringing you joyful offers and merry discounts to keep the season bright.
They’re playing Santa this season with fantastic deals on bubbly and vino to make your Christmas celebrations extra merry!
Windmill Cellar in Ghantoot is offering great deals this Christmas season on a range of bevvies and spirits. Their latest arrivals include a variety of options, from hops to premium vine and French bubbles. Whether you’re stocking up for holiday parties or searching for that special gift, you’ll find discounts on select products that make it the perfect place to shop. With a fresh selection and competitive prices, Windmill Cellar is ready to add some sparkle to your celebrations.