Windmill Ghantoot Will Remain Open Throughout April And May

Take note, Windmill Cellars will remain open throughout April and May. Windmill Cellar is located in Ghantoot, just 20 MINUTES from Dubai, it’s open seven days a week from 9am until 10pm and will continue to run DROP DEALS throughout April and May. Why Windmill should be your go-to? It’s one of the largest retail stores in the UAE and getting there is simple! There are no entry restrictions, you don’t need a COVID test and you also don’t need a liquor licence to purchase.

Big deals running throughout April and May There are over 200 grapes on sale with a knowledgeable sommelier on hand to help you navigate through all. And the more you shop, the better you’ll do! If you spend over AED250, you’ll leave with an extra bottle for free. Don’t forget your business card, simply drop your card after you purchase and stand a chance to win a bottle of premium spirits or bubbly! Follow Windmill Cellar to be updated on offers and giveaways! You could be the next lucky winner, join now and stand a chance to win a drink bundle worth AED300 for FREE! See the comp they’re currently running right here.