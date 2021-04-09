Latest
Windmill Ghantoot Will Remain Open Throughout April And May
Take note, Windmill Cellars will remain open throughout April and May.
Windmill Cellar is located in Ghantoot, just 20 MINUTES from Dubai, it’s open seven days a week from 9am until 10pm and will continue to run DROP DEALS throughout April and May.
Why Windmill should be your go-to?
It’s one of the largest retail stores in the UAE and getting there is simple! There are no entry restrictions, you don’t need a COVID test and you also don’t need a liquor licence to purchase.
Big deals running throughout April and May
There are over 200 grapes on sale with a knowledgeable sommelier on hand to help you navigate through all.
And the more you shop, the better you’ll do! If you spend over AED250, you’ll leave with an extra bottle for free.
Don’t forget your business card, simply drop your card after you purchase and stand a chance to win a bottle of premium spirits or bubbly!
Follow Windmill Cellar to be updated on offers and giveaways! You could be the next lucky winner, join now and stand a chance to win a drink bundle worth AED300 for FREE!
See the comp they’re currently running right here.
What do you need to know?
Find Windmill Cellar, Ghantoot here
Online deliveries are also available for Al Ain and Abu Dhabi residents! Deets here.
Getting there: At the Dubai-Abu Dhabi Border checkpoint, mention Golden Tulip to concerned authorities and you will be let in by Exit 399 towards the Cellar. (Left side of the resort)
Visit the website to learn more!
Call the store for more details
056 538 9582 / 054 998 1285 / 056 408 5830