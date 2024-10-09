Winners Revealed: Over 2,100 Participants United For Dubai’s Biggest Multi-Sports Competition!

Design Duels Season 2 took the UAE’s interior design scene to a whole new level. Over 120 companies and 2,100 participants showed up, not just for creativity, but for the biggest multi-sports competition of its kind. Who knew design pros could compete like athletes?

Season 2 was back by POPULAR demand!

Thanks to all the excitement, this year’s event got an upgrade to two full days last weekend! Participants had even more time to compete, network, and celebrate the amazing talent in the industry—because who doesn’t love a little friendly rivalry?

This year, Motif Interiors snagged the title of overall champions with an impressive 185 points, successfully defending their crown from last year… *round of applause*.

Jotun Paints gave them a run for their money, finishing as the 1st runner-up with 145 points, while Design Infinity came in as the 2nd runner-up with 138 points. Looks like these design pros aren’t just about making spaces look good; they can bring the heat too!

The successful event was all about uniting and celebrating the industry

This year’s Design Duels was a total accomplishment, packed with excitement and creativity! Everyone was buzzing with energy as the design community gathered to showcase their skills and have a good time.

Azhar Sajan, Director of Casa Milano, shared during his opening speech: “When we started Design Duels, the goal was simple – to bring our design community together for something more than just work. We wanted a platform where everyone, from business owners to designers to laborers, could connect, compete, and most importantly, have fun.”

Stay tuned… because Design Duel Season 3 might just be around the corner soon!