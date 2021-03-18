This Is Not A Dream! Work From The Seychelles And Live Your Best Life

I have not even read the deets, and I. Am. SOLD.

When you think of island getaways, you’re dreaming of Seychelles. An archipelago of 115 islands in the Indian Ocean; Seychelles is made up of beautiful azure seas, S.T.U.N.N.I.N.G white beaches, rainforests, mountain hikes, giant tortoises, world-class diving and delish Creole cuisine.

Are you thinking of your first post COVID vacay? Yup!

Do you have extra leave you need to use up? Yup!

Do you have a flexible working situation and if so, could you imagine working from here? Triple YUP!

This is not a dream peeps! You could technically Work From Home right there in Seychelles and live your very best life.

Air Seychelles is launching RETURN flights from Dubai for AED1,259 and there are so MANY reasons a trip is a good idea