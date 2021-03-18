د . إAEDSRر . س

This Is Not A Dream! Work From The Seychelles And Live Your Best Life

I have not even read the deets, and I. Am. SOLD.

When you think of island getaways, you’re dreaming of Seychelles. An archipelago of 115 islands in the Indian Ocean; Seychelles is made up of beautiful azure seas, S.T.U.N.N.I.N.G white beaches, rainforests, mountain hikes, giant tortoises, world-class diving and delish Creole cuisine.

Are you thinking of your first post COVID vacay? Yup!

Do you have extra leave you need to use up? Yup!

Do you have a flexible working situation and if so, could you imagine working from here? Triple YUP!

This is not a dream peeps! You could technically Work From Home right there in Seychelles and live your very best life.

Air Seychelles is launching RETURN flights from Dubai for AED1,259 and there are so MANY reasons a trip is a good idea

Seychelles is one of the first countries to welcome travellers from around the world

The East African country reopens on March 25, by that point 70% of the population will be vaccinated and the country is ready and waiting to once again share its incredible Indian ocean archipelago with the world.

Like Dubai, Seychelles has implemented strict travel protocols from day one to help curb the spread of COVID-19 and to ensure it’s a safe destination to travel to.

TREAT YO’ SELF!

NEVER has there been a better time to take the vacation of your dreams, and if mountain hikes, followed by sunsets on the beach sipping coconuts sounds like your ultimate holiday, Seychelles is calling your name!

Getting there is SO easy

Tempted? Who, us? Absolutely!

Flights start from AED1,259 and you can book them in right here.

Mark your diaries now!

  • Flights depart from DXB T3 every Saturday morning, arriving in Seychelles around midday
  • Return from Seychelles International Airport to DXB every Friday afternoon (giving you a nice little rest before work on Sunday!)

The important info you need to know

ALL travellers must present a negative PCR test upon arrival in Seychelles taken a maximum of 72 hours prior. You’ll also need to complete the mandatory Health Travel Authorisation at seychelles.govtas.com prior to departure from Dubai.

There is NO quarantine on arrival, however, you must wear masks in public and follow social distancing guidelines.

