Ramadan Must Watch: Al Hashashin On The MENA Region’s Entertainment Super App!

Picture this: streaming your favourite shows, jamming to the latest hits, and diving into interactive mini-games, all in a single app.

As Ramadan and Eid festivities light up the MENA region, Yango Play comes onto the scene as the ultimate entertainment super app, and now you can even watch Al Hashashin

Gone are the days of choosing between watching and playing – now you can have it all in one vibrant platform!

But what truly sets Yango Play apart is Yasmina, your trusty AI assistant fluent in Khaleeji Arabic and English

Get ready to experience a whole new level of entertainment this spring with the groundbreaking Yango Play app!

Yasmina is your guide to a personalized entertainment experience filled with local flair and humour.

Curious about where to begin your Yango Play journey? Look no further than ‘Al Hashashin’, the series that promises a great watch!

With a whopping $12 million budget, this gripping tale delves into the mysterious world of the Hashashin, led by the talented Karim Abdel Aziz as Hassan al-Sabbah. Alongside him, Nicolas Mouawad breathes life into Omar Khayyam, weaving a tapestry of love, loyalty, and intrigue that will keep you hooked.

But the excitement doesn’t end with just watching – immerse yourself even deeper into ‘Al Hashashin’ with Yango City, the app’s interactive gaming experience. Unlock iconic characters like Hassan Al Sabah and watch as the city grows and thrives with each episode you stream. Plus, dive into quests inspired by your favourite movies and music to earn rewards and expand your in-game universe.

Don’t miss out – the journey starts now!