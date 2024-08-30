Sponsored

Your Tickets To Afterlife Abu Dhabi, The Yasalam Official-After Party Are Here!

Farah Makhlouf
By

If you love EDM tunes and the buzz of F1 weekend, then friends you’ve landed on the right page. A huge level-up for F1 weekend has just been announced and fans are BUZZING!

The world-famous EDM festival Afterlife is coming to Abu Dhabi for the first time, and you have to experience it.

Yes, that’s right. Race weekend just got bigger with Afterlife!

New Abu Dhabi GP entertainment packages are now live on yasmarinacircuit.com!

All packages include…
  • Afterlife Abu Dhabi tickets, at Yas Gateway Park with access to exclusive Yasalam Zone
  • Thursday and Friday Yasalam After-Race Concert Golden Circle Upgrades for concerts at Etihad Park
  • Thrilling #AbuDhabiGP experiences

Afterlife is coming to Abu Dhabi

Tale Of Us, founders of the festival, brought some friends to make it the night to remember. Layla Benitez, Rebūke and Cassian will all join the party and this will be EPIC!

Psst! MRAK and Anyma also prepared something very special for the audience

Picture this – you and your friends enjoying the most anticipated weekend of the year with an all-in-one package, including Afterlife. 

If you haven’t got your ticket yet, please check out a bunch of other packages the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix has to offer. (Hint: There are LOTS!)

All events are taking place at Yas Island!

Afterlife will be at Yas Gateway Park, 6 December
Yasalam After-Race Concerts: Etihad Park, 5-8 December

Grab your Abu Dhabi GP entertainment packages at yasmarinacircuit.com

Learn more on Insta @AbuDhabiGP @YasalamAE

Lovin Abu Dhabi is a proud media partner for this event! 

Post Views: 2

Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. The most anticipated & entertaining F1 spectacle.

Visit Abu Dhabi Grand Prix's Official Website
Abu Dhabi Grand Prix On Instagram
Shopping
See more
More like this

Support Lovin

Loyal Lovin readers can support Lovin so we can continue to share the stories of all amazing cities

Minimum custom amount to enter is AED 2

By donating, you agree to the Privacy Policy and Terms of Service