Your Tickets To Afterlife Abu Dhabi, The Yasalam Official-After Party Are Here!

If you love EDM tunes and the buzz of F1 weekend, then friends you’ve landed on the right page. A huge level-up for F1 weekend has just been announced and fans are BUZZING!
The world-famous EDM festival Afterlife is coming to Abu Dhabi for the first time, and you have to experience it.
New Abu Dhabi GP entertainment packages are now live on yasmarinacircuit.com!
Tale Of Us, founders of the festival, brought some friends to make it the night to remember. Layla Benitez, Rebūke and Cassian will all join the party and this will be EPIC!
Psst! MRAK and Anyma also prepared something very special for the audience
If you haven’t got your ticket yet, please check out a bunch of other packages the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix has to offer. (Hint: There are LOTS!)
