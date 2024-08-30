Your Tickets To Afterlife Abu Dhabi, The Yasalam Official-After Party Are Here!

If you love EDM tunes and the buzz of F1 weekend, then friends you’ve landed on the right page. A huge level-up for F1 weekend has just been announced and fans are BUZZING!

The world-famous EDM festival Afterlife is coming to Abu Dhabi for the first time, and you have to experience it.

Yes, that’s right. Race weekend just got bigger with Afterlife!

New Abu Dhabi GP entertainment packages are now live on yasmarinacircuit.com!

All packages include…

Afterlife Abu Dhabi tickets, at Yas Gateway Park with access to exclusive Yasalam Zone

Thursday and Friday Yasalam After-Race Concert Golden Circle Upgrades for concerts at Etihad Park

Thrilling #AbuDhabiGP experiences

Afterlife is coming to Abu Dhabi

Tale Of Us, founders of the festival, brought some friends to make it the night to remember. Layla Benitez, Rebūke and Cassian will all join the party and this will be EPIC!

Psst! MRAK and Anyma also prepared something very special for the audience

Picture this – you and your friends enjoying the most anticipated weekend of the year with an all-in-one package, including Afterlife.

If you haven’t got your ticket yet, please check out a bunch of other packages the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix has to offer. (Hint: There are LOTS!)

All events are taking place at Yas Island!

Afterlife will be at Yas Gateway Park, 6 December

Yasalam After-Race Concerts: Etihad Park, 5-8 December

Grab your Abu Dhabi GP entertainment packages at yasmarinacircuit.com

Learn more on Insta @AbuDhabiGP @YasalamAE

Lovin Abu Dhabi is a proud media partner for this event!