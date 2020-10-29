Uncategorized
Burger King UAE Has Responded To The Claims Of Falsely Advertising Their ‘Plant-Based’ Burger That Contain Eggs
Earlier this month, Burger King UAE came to everyone’s attention as it was being accused of falsely advertising their new ‘plant-based’ burger that contained eggs.
The vegan and vegetarian communities across the country were unhappy and were looking for real answers about this new Whopper
The fast-food joint said that the patty and bun do not contain any animal products and that the patty is “is specially created and is made entirely from plant-based sources” and it contains no eggs or egg-whites.
These ‘sources’ are mainly soy, wheat, vegetable oil, herbs and onion.
That said, the patty of this burger is also cooked on the same grill as Burger King’s regular beef Whoppers.
Also, the mayonnaise used in these burgers contains eggs but the customers are free to make an order of Whopper without the mayo
To put an end to this debate, Burger King UAE stated that they never actually claimed that their plant-based burger was vegan
We understand the frustrations that some vegan consumers in the UAE feel, however, we have never claimed our new plant-based Whopper is vegan. We would like to reiterate that it was never our intention to confuse or mislead our audiences.
We thank our consumers wholeheartedly for their support, and for also bringing this issue to our attention. Our priority is to continue to clarify any uncertainties and to consistently communicate with our customers in an open and transparent manner.