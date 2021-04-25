Professional Bodybuilder Steve Cook Pointed Out The One Thing About Dubai That He Finds "Insane"

Professional Body Builder Steve Cook moves to Dubai and has been having an amazing experience ever since. He talks about the various options people have here in Dubai in terms of fitness such as: Cross-fitters and body builders. Also, how he elevated himself towards success by the help of social media. Due to the current Covid-19 pandemic he hasn’t been having one-to-one training sessions with people, but he has been having these sessions by the help of the Fitness app that he currently owns “Fitness Culture”. People anywhere around the world can access this app, and its flexibile according to any time. Steve says “You can’t stay physically healthy until you’re mentally healthy” which is true and people have been suffering mental traumas ever since the pandemic started and due to that people haven’t maintained their physical health. He also quotes “We don’t talk about being mentally healthy” Its almost a taboo in our society, since none of us have been talking about mental health and how it is so important that we keep up with our mental health and also make it our main priority. Skip to 25:09.

Professional Body Builder Steve Cook Talks About Fitness And Mental Health

