This Blogger Made A List Of 10 Toddler Friendly Hiking Trails And You Guys Love Them
UAE based blogger @offthebeatentrack_uae shared this amazing list of toddler friendly hiking trails – and you guys loved it! Here is the full breakdown..
Wadi walks are not ideal for little feet, but this list aims to give you some more options so you can have a trip that’s enjoyable for the whole family!
All have clear pathways, are quite short and most have no elevation. They are all outdoor and you’ll get to enjoy there scenic views 🫶
10. Al Ain Oasis
Walk as long as you can in the lush greenery of date farms 🌳
9. Al Bidyah trail
2km, best to start at Bidyah mosque. not shaded(Wikiloc in my bio). Bit of elevation but not much.
8. Shees
2km, shaded, greenery and farms, falaj system and village. The Wikiloc is in the linktree that you can find on @offthebeatentrack_uae page.
7. Jubail Mangrove Park
Easy 2km walk on wooden pathway, not shaded. Learn all about mangroves and their fauna and flora along the walk.
6. Mleiha Caves
Stop at Archaelogical Center to see a map and explore the outdoors. You need a car to stop at the different locations, one is a short hike to the caves.
5. Noor Island
Perfect for little ones, easy walk in the greenery and on wooden pathways. There is also cafe, cactus garden, art installation, butterfly house (extra cost) and a playground and trampoline walkway.
4. Nad Al Sheba Forest Walk
Short loop walk that starts at forest lane and goes to the magical forest. 2.5km in total. Or you can just do the forest lane which is 500m or so. You can find the Wikiloc in her linktree here – super helpful!
3. Seven Summits
2km walk across 7 towers who represent the 7 emirates. Wikiloc in the linktree
2. Hatta Farm to Dam Walk
4km if you do the full walk but you can just choose to stay at the farm area.
1. Jebel Jais lower segment
‘I only did samar trail here (6km) which might have too much elevation for tiny legs of toddlers, but there are many options from 0.7km onwards which are great’ – @offthebeatentrack_uae
