This Couple Is Going Viral For An AMAZING Ain Dubai Proposal

Cahhhuuuuttteeeee!

You’re ’bout to be treated to one minute of adorable-proposal-moment and it happened right here in Dubai.

Ben popped the question to Yassi in the most EXTRA way, and thankfully, someone snapped the whole thing!

Ben and Yassi are in Dubai for just a week, but it’s a week they won’t forget after Ben planned an elaborate proposal that included renting a yacht and lighting up the world’s tallest observation wheel with his intentions.

SHE SAID YES! Swipe to watch the awesome moment

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lovin Dubai | لوڤن دبي (@lovindubai)

Nahhhhh! Congrats to the happy couple

The rest of us watching on like

via GIPHY

Watch next: People Are Selling The Adidas X Ravi Collab Sneakers For AED30,000