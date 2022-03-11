AP Dhillon Spotted In A Ferrari In Dubai As Resellers Demand AED1.2k For His Free Expo Concert

Footage of AP Dhillon in a Ferrari racked up over 115k views in less than 24 hours, and the question some people asked is, ‘WHO?’

The Indian singer and rapper is behind huge hits like “Majhail” and “Brown Munde,” mainly associated with Punjabi music, he’s performing at Expo this weekend and fans are psycheddddd!

Usually, for Expo, a ticket purchase isn’t required, but for in-demand events, fans are required to pre-register… And eager fans swiped up Ap Dhillon tickets in 20 minutes flat!

AP Dhillon was spotted in Dubai ahead of his Expo gig

DHILLON has 2+ million followers on the ‘gram

His Expo show is a ticketed event. It’s FREE as long as you have a regular Expo ticket, but people MUST pre-register.

Pre-registration opened for the Dhillon concert and ALL TICKETS were gone in 20 minutes, now people are reselling some of those tickets for up to AED1,200 (for 2).

People are now touting tickets on sites like Dubizzle

Expo has previously released warnings about ticket re-sellers. These are untrustworthy and could easily be scams. Avoid at all costs peeps!