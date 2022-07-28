EXCLUSIVE: Asim Azhar Drops Huge Coke Studio Teasers

The man who needs no introduction, Asim Azhar dropped some major teasers and his fans are pumped!

The Pakistani singer, songwriter, and all-round icon is currently riding the wave of his hit tune ‘Habibi’ raking up the views on TikTok, (it’s currently number one on TikTok Pakistan top tunes, so you KNOW it’s big!) Asim joined the Lovin Dubai to dish the deets on his recent engagement, he TEASED some Coke Studio collabs and told us, very honestly, what gives him the ick!