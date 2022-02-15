A Dubai Man Discovered He Had A Brain Tumour & Thanks UAE Healthcare For Saving His Life

An active member of the community, Mikey worked as a PT and a scuba instructor, all while studying to become a psychologist.

He has also suffered from headaches, which became more severe between two and three years ago. He was taking medicine but when one headache lead him to lose consciousness, he went to a hospital for a solution.

Mikey has talked to many doctors over the years about headaches, but Dubai’s Rashid Hospital in Oud Metha was the first to suggest an MRI scan that revealed a tumour.

Micky admits the subsequent surgery was the easy part, he’s now on a long road to recovery which has taken him through some dark times, but he wanted to share the story to create awareness and to thank UAE health care system for saving his life with one scan

