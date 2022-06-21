Footage Of 2 Men Rescuing A Distressed Cat In Al Fahidi Goes Viral

Once you start watching this clip, you simple can’t stop.

Footage of another pet rescue in Dubai has gone viral, this piece of footage racking 229k views in less than 24 hours.

The video is a heart-racing watch, it shows a cat dangling by only its claws from a sheet above T.Singh Trading store in the Al Fahidi District. The men are holding a sheet, hoping to catch the distressed animal. The whole clip is less than a minute, and everyone watching is rooting for the kitty to have a safe landing – Watch it below!

Back in August 2021, the Ruler of Dubai awarded four men AED50K each after they rescued a pregnant cat as she fell from a second-floor balcony. He said seeing the incredible act made him proud

Proud and happy to see such acts of kindness in our beautiful city. Whoever identifies these unsung heroes, please help us thank them.

HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Vice President

We love to see it!