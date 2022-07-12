These Hero Delivery Drivers Rescued A Cat From A Car Engine

These Hero Delivery Drivers Rescued A Car From A Car Engine

Humans are awesome!

“I started driving and heard the cat crying inside my car” @newilnur shared this gorgeous story of how drivers from Talabat and Careem came together for the rescue that saved a kitten’s life.

As temps climb, cats seek shelter in between the hood and engine of vehicles. A Dubai resident said the drivers jumped in to help and that their quick efforts saved this young kitten’s life.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lovin Dubai | لوڤن دبي (@lovindubai)

Insta users shard their own experiences

sharm.nehaa.17 “ This happened in my car when kitten took shelter. Luckily before I started the ignition, I heard meow’s and it took me an hour to look everywhere to figure it out. I then got a neighbor to help me and the cutie was sitting on the engine.

I was 😮 Always check tyre’s and engines before you drive”

“They are a God sent”

edmondjoe: “ Imagine a kitten getting trapped in a cars engine in kind of temperature… Well done to the riders they are God-sent”

Watch The Lovin Dubai Show