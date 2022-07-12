د . إAEDSRر . س

These Hero Delivery Drivers Rescued A Cat From A Car Engine

These Hero Delivery Drivers Rescued A Car From A Car Engine

Humans are awesome!

“I started driving and heard the cat crying inside my car” @newilnur shared this gorgeous story of how drivers from Talabat and Careem came together for the rescue that saved a kitten’s life.

As temps climb, cats seek shelter in between the hood and engine of vehicles. A Dubai resident said the drivers jumped in to help and that their quick efforts saved this young kitten’s life.

Insta users shard their own experiences

sharm.nehaa.17This happened in my car when kitten took shelter. Luckily before I started the ignition, I heard meow’s and it took me an hour to look everywhere to figure it out. I then got a neighbor to help me and the cutie was sitting on the engine.
I was 😮 Always check tyre’s and engines before you drive”

“They are a God sent”

edmondjoe:Imagine a kitten getting trapped in a cars engine in kind of temperature… Well done to the riders they are God-sent”

