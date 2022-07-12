Latest
These Hero Delivery Drivers Rescued A Cat From A Car Engine
Humans are awesome!
“I started driving and heard the cat crying inside my car” @newilnur shared this gorgeous story of how drivers from Talabat and Careem came together for the rescue that saved a kitten’s life.
As temps climb, cats seek shelter in between the hood and engine of vehicles. A Dubai resident said the drivers jumped in to help and that their quick efforts saved this young kitten’s life.
