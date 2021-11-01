Investigation Launched After Ticketless Fans Try To Storm The Dubai Cricket Stadium

Chaotic scenes at the Afghanistan Vs Pakistan match at Dubai Cricket Stadium this week.

Footage is being shared from the Dubai Cricket Stadium during the Afghanistan and Pakistan match, where security teams were forced to close the gates one hour into the match, in an attempt to ease the growing crowds, leaving some supporters with HAD tickets stuck outside.

The ICC confirmed that 16,000 tickets were sold, however, thousands of ticketless supporters travelled to the grounds for the game, which caused a crush and stampede of fans as many tried to gain illegal entry.

Dubai Police and security staff secured the stadium to ensure the safety of everyone inside and brought in significant additional resources to disperse the crowd and calm the situation, according to the ICC. Dubai Police directed that all gates should remain closed and no further entry was permitted to maintain a safe and controlled environment inside the venue.

Chaotic and disgraceful scenes at the Dubai International Stadium as ticketless fans stormed into the ground, resulting in gates being closed and fans with tickets not being allowed into the ground #PAKvAFG #T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/vM16UknDdL — Saj Sadiq (@SajSadiqCricket) October 30, 2021

The ICC called on the Emirates Cricket Board to investigate the incident and a review is underway

The ICC has asked the ECB to undertake a thorough investigation into tonight’s events to learn any lessons and will work closely with authorities to ensure there is no repeat of this situation in the future. The ICC, BCCI and ECB apologise to any fans with valid tickets who were unable to enter the stadium tonight and request they contact the ticket provider.

The T20 Cricket World Cup is currently underway in the UAE and Oman, learn more here

