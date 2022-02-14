An Online Show Discusses The Trials And Tribulations Of Dating In Dubai

For the day that’s in it! A YoutTube show ‘African Celebrities Talk About Love & Dating In Dubai’ looks at all things love, dating, relationships and their own personal experiences…

Reporter, The Lady Mayowa sits down with DJ Don’t Touch My Hair (Tumi), Dj Mneddy (Kiza), and Alice Waweru (founder AnkaraPrintsDesigns), and they dig deep into the ‘WHYS’ of Dubai dating.

Yes, Dubai is a romantic city with a perfect backdrop, so why do people still find it hard to find (and keep) love in Dubai?

“They’re asleep” I don’t know what to tell you

Tumi says she found love in Dubai, but it doesn’t STAY in Dubai. She says people are here for a short time, to have fun and leave, so love doesn’t stay.

DJ Mneddy has been here nearly a decade, he says he’s found love on and off, but agrees that it never stuck.

WHY is it harder to find love in Dubai? DO we need to set higher standards?

Real talk: Alice Waweru admits “I’ve found entanglements”

Can you relate to this dating chat? Add your thoughts in the comments!

I’ve always been curious about the dating scene in Dubai. So, I invited Dj Don’t Touch My Hair (Tumi), Dj Mneddy (Kiza) and Alice Waweru (founder AnkaraPrintsDesigns) to have a chat about it. This is one video you will LOOOOOOOVE!

The Lady Mayowa

Follow The Lady Mayowa on YouTube here