A Tour Group Paid For Their Ethiopian Tour Guide To Visit Dubai And They Showed Him The BEST Time

5 Dubai residents took a trip to Ethiopia and they became such good friends with their local tour guide that they decided to bring him to Dubai for the vacay of a lifetime.

The group of 5 jam-packed his schedule with all of Dubai’s best bits, and it looks like they showed him the best time!

Dubai residents Liana Livingston shared the story with her followers: She said 5 strangers, from 5 different continents who live in Dubai visited Ethiopia. Their tour guide, Stef, gave them an unforgettable experience so they decided to repay the favour…

Seeing the world through someone’s else eyes was a ‘magical and humbling’ experience

He had a lot of ‘firsts’ including using an escalator, a swim in the sea, going to the snow park, watching a tennis match, going to an aquarium, pool parties, kayaking and visiting a mosque…

Shout out to Liana, Natahsa, Dolly, Dean and Rodolfo for making it happen. Liana said seeing the world through someone else’s eyes was a magical and very humbling experience.

