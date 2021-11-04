The Flag Garden Is Back At Kite Beach!

Every year, UAE authorities create a ‘flag garden’ at Kite Beach made up of UAE flags.

Usually, the flags are arranged to create the likeness of UAE Royals but this year, 3,000 flags have been arranged in the form of the Expo logo.

The Flag Garden at Kite Beach is back!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lovin Dubai | لوڤن دبي (@lovindubai)

Organised by @Brand_Dubai you can find it at Kite Beach in Jumeirah

The eighth edition of the ‘Flag Garden’ features 3,000 UAE flags arranged to create the @expo2020dubai logo.

Another reason to visit Kite Beach, Dubai Fitness Challenge is up and running and there are free fitness sessions running at Kite Beach all weekend

Here’s everything you need to know