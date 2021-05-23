Exclusive: The World’s First Floating Villa Resort Enters The Gulf

The world’s first floating villa resort is well underway and the first villas launched today from RAK Ports.

The entire resort has a price tag of approx AED600 million and is the brainchild of Seagate Shipyard and El Bahrawy Group. These futuristic, round-shaped yachts feature a unique solar-powered propulsion system, along with creative technological aspects. Incredibly, the structures do not have an engine, they’re solar-powered and will float at their eventual home near Palm Jumeirah.

A world-first: Once complete, The Sea Palace Floating Resort will be surrounded by 12 floating Neptune villas

Footage via @mostti94 @seagateshipyard

The mammoth project is inching towards the finish line.