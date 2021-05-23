د . إAEDSRر . س

Exclusive: The World's First Floating Villa Resort Enters The Gulf

The world’s first floating villa resort is well underway and the first villas launched today from RAK Ports.

The entire resort has a price tag of approx AED600 million and is the brainchild of Seagate Shipyard and El Bahrawy Group. These futuristic, round-shaped yachts feature a unique solar-powered propulsion system, along with creative technological aspects. Incredibly, the structures do not have an engine, they’re solar-powered and will float at their eventual home near Palm Jumeirah.

A world-first: Once complete, The Sea Palace Floating Resort will be surrounded by 12 floating Neptune villas

Footage via @mostti94 @seagateshipyard

The mammoth project is inching towards the finish line.

Footage via @mostti94

The resort will have a central platform, surrounded by 12 floating houses

These floating houses are detachable, they can be set free from the main resort and have the ability to float on their own. Could you imagine going to sleep on a floating villa, entirely removed from the world around you? A-MAZE!

With no expense spared, the interiors are designed by Aston Martin, no less, it’s eco-friendly and a tech-lovers dream, complete with solar energy panels, smart home systems, glass floor views (obvs!) and on-board garbage recycling systems, according to Lonely Planet.

The world’s only floating resort nears completion in Dubai

