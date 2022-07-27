Latest
Startling Footage Of Floods Across The UAE Go Viral
While social media in Dubai might be flooded with pics of drizzle, heavy rain is hitting parts of the country and beyond.
You might have guessed it by the clouds, but this grey weather is expected to last until at least tomorrow. The National Centre of Meteorology and Seismology has issued weather warnings in parts of the country, particularly in Eastern areas most hit by heavy rain. So far, Dubai has avoided much of the wet weather, with only drizzle reported in most areas.
The NCM issued a countrywide weather warning
Residents are urged to avoid wadi,s rough seas, and to stop taking videos of the floods while driving. Ya hear?!
#أمطار_الخير #استمطار #تلقيح_السحب #المركز_الوطني_للأرصاد#Rain #Cloud_Seeding #NCM pic.twitter.com/1gDya2P1mP
— المركز الوطني للأرصاد (@NCMS_media) July 27, 2022
Cars tackle flooded streets in KhorFakkan
Heavy rains on the Fujairah coast this morning
Heavy floods hit the Eastern Coast
Meanwhile in Dubai… it’s nothing more than light drizzle affecting residents this am
