Startling Footage Of Floods Across The UAE Go Viral

While social media in Dubai might be flooded with pics of drizzle, heavy rain is hitting parts of the country and beyond.

You might have guessed it by the clouds, but this grey weather is expected to last until at least tomorrow. The National Centre of Meteorology and Seismology has issued weather warnings in parts of the country, particularly in Eastern areas most hit by heavy rain. So far, Dubai has avoided much of the wet weather, with only drizzle reported in most areas.

The NCM issued a countrywide weather warning

Residents are urged to avoid wadi,s rough seas, and to stop taking videos of the floods while driving. Ya hear?!

Cars tackle flooded streets in KhorFakkan

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by مركز العاصفة (@storm_ae)

Heavy rains on the Fujairah coast this morning

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by مركز العاصفة (@storm_ae)

Heavy floods hit the Eastern Coast

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by مركز العاصفة (@storm_ae)

Meanwhile in Dubai… it’s nothing more than light drizzle affecting residents this am

