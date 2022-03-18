A TikTok Showing Future Dubai ‘In 2071’ Is Going Viral

د . إAEDSRر . س

Dubai’s transformation to date has been phenomenal, but now someone has shared what Dubai will look like in 2071, and frankly, it’s not that surprising.

Footage shows a futuristic skylike (check) and multiple flying modes of transport (as part of its Autonomous Transportation Strategy, Dubai aims to transform 25 per cent of the total transportation in Dubai to autonomous mode by 2030 AND aims to be the first city in the world to provide a flying taxi service. Dubai’s Crown Prince has even tested a volocopter that seats 2 people). So, flying taxis, some VR projections and flying taxis… we’re pretty much already there, folks!

This TikTok that shows Dubai in 2071 is actually not that surprising

@hmdans Dubai in 2071 #dubai ♬ Le Calin – 斌杨Remix

Dubai is already on its way

