EXCLUSIVE: "Entrepreneurship Is The DNA Of This City" Why Gary Vee Is Drawn To Dubai

Gary Vee EXCLUSIVE: “Entrepreneurship Is The DNA Of This City”

Gary Vaynerchuk is in town and he’s not wasting a single second.

Here for Emirates Lit Fest, to promo his new book Twelve and a Half, in true Gary Vee mode, he’s making every second of his trip count. And in between numerous media and business events and gatherings both public and private, he sat down to tell Lovin Dubai why this city is a magnate for entrepreneurs.

The media entrepreneur and personality said why he feels a kinship to Dubai for its innovation, its curiosity and its youthful energy and said entrepreneurs are drawn here because the county has been structured to welcome them.

“Entrepreneurship is the DNA of the city” Gary Vee joined The Lovin Dubai Show during a whirlwind press day in Dubai

Watch the full clip on The Lovin Dubai Show:

Learn why soft skills like emotional intelligence are the key to building a business empire in his new book Twelver and a Half

Is kindness the ultimate strength in business? Learn more about Gary at Emirates Lit Fest here

Gary Vee is in town for Emirates List fest, yesterday he launched his new book Twelve and a Half: Leveraging the Emotional Ingredients Necessary for Business Success

Learn more about Emirates Lit Fest here

