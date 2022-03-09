Fact Check: Hushpuppi Has NOT Been Released

Is another reported scammer on the loose? Not likely… A video was going viral that showed Hushpuppi OUT of police custody has proved to be false.

A little recap on Hushpuppi: Ramon Olorunwa Abbas, AKA “Hushpuppi” admitted taking part in a fraudulent $1.1million school financing scam along with additional cyber and business email compromise schemes, according to the United States Department of Justice. The reports show proceeds of this scam were used to purchase a $230,000k watch which he flaunted to his 2.5 million followers.

The Nigerian social media star was living a jet-setting life in Dubai before he was arrested in a joint operation between Interpol, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), and Dubai Police over million-dollar fraud allegations.

The video, which attempts to show he’s been released was reportedly taken 3 years ago, according to AFP fact-checking service

It’s been viewed thousands of times, but was actually a snippet of a video from 2017, taken from a YouTube video of the social media star’s birthday celebrations in Cyrpus.

The real truth? He’s still with the Police, he admitted charges of money laundering after being denied bail in 2020 for his alleged role in a massive money laundering scam and he’s awaiting sentencing.

