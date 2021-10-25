Amazing Scenes In Dubai As Pakistan Celebrates Win Over India In The T20 World Cup

WHAT. A. NIGHT!

It was a rollercoaster of a night for sports fans with Liverpool beating Man United 5-0 in the Premier League, but all Dubai eyes were on the India V Pakistan clash for the T20 World Cup that took place in Dubai and Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan played stormers to bring the win home for India.

Fans came out far and wide to watch the two titans battle it out for an all-important win

The match took place at Dubai’s International Cricket Stadium

Forget the Ashes, forget El Clasico or the Olympics – these fans know they are attending the BIGGEST occasion in sports.

Time for India vs Pakistan at Dubai International Stadium. #T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/zuUz1jKD51 — Dubai International Stadium (@DubaiStadium) October 24, 2021

Pakistan beat India by 10 wickets and the win gives Pakistan its FIRST EVER win over India in an ICC World Cup match and Dubai fans went wild on the streets post-match

