A Humble Emirati Billionaire Serves Up A Thank You Meal To Hard Working Employees
Prominent Emirati entrepreneur Mohamed Alabbar thanked some of his hardest-working employees this weekend in the most meaningful way, by breaking bread.
Alabbar is best known as the founder and chairman of Emaar Properties, one of the largest real estate development companies in the world, which has been responsible for building many of Dubai’s most iconic landmarks, including the Burj Khalifa. He is also involved in other ventures, including Emaar, Americana, Eagle Hills, noon, Namshi and Zand. This weekend, he thanked the drivers of Noon and Namshi for their tireless service this Ramadan, expressing his appreciation for their hard work and the passion they bring to the companies every day.
I’d like to express my gratitude to the Noon and Namshi frontline teams for their tireless service this Ramadan. Thank you for all the hard work and passion you bring to Noon and Namshi every day!
The entrepreneur is one of the UAE’s richest private residents worth an estimated $1.3 billion, according to the Bloomberg
Alabbar is known for his hands-on approach to business, commitment to excellence and his close relationship with his employees
He believes that a successful company is built on a foundation of trust, respect, and mutual support. As such, he takes an active interest in the lives of his employees, and he is always looking for ways to support and celebrate their achievements.
Alabbar is famous for innovation, and in 2016, he famously announced that Emaar Properties, the company he founded and chairs, would be eliminating job titles for its employees. The move was part of a larger effort to create a more collaborative and agile work culture within the company
اليوم مع موظفينا المتميزين في مكتب نون، الامارات
Today with our distinguished employees at Noon’s office, UAE pic.twitter.com/QMc3C6BvYB
— Mohamed Ali Alabbar محمد علي العبار (@mohamed_alabbar) March 23, 2023