A Humble Emirati Billionaire Serves Up A Thank You Meal To Hard Working Employees

Prominent Emirati entrepreneur Mohamed Alabbar thanked some of his hardest-working employees this weekend in the most meaningful way, by breaking bread.

Alabbar is best known as the founder and chairman of Emaar Properties, one of the largest real estate development companies in the world, which has been responsible for building many of Dubai’s most iconic landmarks, including the Burj Khalifa. He is also involved in other ventures, including Emaar, Americana, Eagle Hills, noon, Namshi and Zand. This weekend, he thanked the drivers of Noon and Namshi for their tireless service this Ramadan, expressing his appreciation for their hard work and the passion they bring to the companies every day.