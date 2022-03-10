The UAE Is Testing For The FIRST Arab Mission To The Moon's Surface

To the moon… and beyond!

While the rest of us are chilling, the UAE is always moving, always innovating and this next mission proves no different.

The Rashid Rover was tested in a remote area of the desert by the Emirates Lunar Mission team in preparation for the first Arab mission to the Moon’s surface, according to the Dubai Media Office

A lunar rover or Moon rover is a space exploration vehicle designed to move across the surface of the Moon.

Another historic moment for the UAE incoming

The Rashid Rover was tested in the desert by the Emirates Lunar Mission team in preparation for the first Arab mission to the Moon's surface. The rover will study the lunar soil in an unexplored area during its mission. @MBRSpaceCentre #Dubai pic.twitter.com/oRllEnESF2 — Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) March 9, 2022

Rashid will travel to space with Japanese lander Hakuto-R and the mission is expected to take off from Florida’s Kennedy Space Centre this coming October

The rover will study the lunar soil in an unexplored area during its mission, according to the Dubai Media office which shared an update yesterday. The video showed the 10kg robot exploring the deserts in preparation for his lunar trip.