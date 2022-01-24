د . إAEDSRر . س

People Are Praising A Delivery Driver For His Heroic Cat Rescue

Nearly 200k people have watched a noon delivery driver save a cat from a tree today.

And the praise is rolling in, with some netizens suggesting the anonymous driver is even deserving of the coveted UAE Golden Visa.

dxbbible Golden visa for this man ! 
yasmin_azzawiA mazing human!!!😍
amru.thaBless his good soul! ❤️❤️💯

The footage reminds others of the August ‘cat hero’ story – when a group of quick-thinking men saved a pregnant cat from falling to her death from a residential building at Frij Murar, in Deira. The amazing story was picked up by HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai who awarded the man in question 50k EACH! Since then, heaps more videos of people rescuing animals have dropped, leaving some naysayers to question the authenticity of each video.

Summary: We stan ALL efforts to help animals in this city.

“Noon your employee is an animal saver”

The 2022 response to internet negativity

