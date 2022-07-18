This 15-Second Video Perfectly Sums UP Safety In Dubai

This 15-Second Video Sums UP Safety In Dubai

We shouldn’t be complacent, but we can be grateful that we live in a city considered to be one of the safest in the world.

And this short video proves just that.

A video by Insta user @olarslim racked up nearly 100k views in just a few hours. The video shows an unmanned store in the mall. The store is closed, and the store’s products are sitting there unattended.

Olar narrared the video:

Dubai is the only country I know of, the shop is closed… and the goods are out here, like this.

(And YES, we know Dubai is a country), but the point of safety remains the same.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lovin Dubai | لوڤن دبي (@lovindubai)

And Insta agrees!

The Lovin Dubai Insta fam were quick to agree with the post,

Totally it is! Clean and safe and secured. It’s amazing to be here, loved this city in my first visit❤️

Some highlight that it’s due to strict rules and a strong police force

_athi_rahul_: Have been seeing UAE and its strict rules since 1993. It’s all because of the strict rules and strong police force. People know the outcome of trying to steal. Most importantly, people are reminded that although it is safe here, we should never be complacent.

Safety check! Dubai authorities work around the clock to ensure malls are safe for your visit

#DubaiMunicipality conducted inspection campaigns on shopping centres to ensure their compliance with all safety procedures and requirements. Your safety is our priority. pic.twitter.com/iibX2wNDdk — بلدية دبي | Dubai Municipality (@DMunicipality) July 17, 2022

LIVE! Mr Dubai 2022 On The Lovin Dubai Show