A TikTok Account Documents The Extremely Extravagant Life Of One Dubai Couple

If you really want a glimpse of how the other half live in Dubai, turn yourself towards TikTok and follow @soudiofarabia.

The account itself gives very little away about who the owner of the account actually is, all we know is that Soudi is from the UK, she’s engaged to Jamal from the UAE, and their account documenting their love story has managed to rack up over 23 MILLION views… Thanks to a couple of cheeky captions here and there that manage to create heaps of debate.

People from all over the world have poured over these TikToks from an extremely glamorous UAE couple

With tag lines like ‘rich men hit different’ the comment section has stirred some serious debate

A video titled ‘when you marry you sugar daddy’ racked up over 18 million views

The whole account is tongue n’ cheek, and they swiftly reply to ‘haters’ with even more luxurious videos

The couple share what date day, night and week likes life in their world

And their MASSIVE shopping splurges

At the end of the day, this account highlights their love, extravagant purchases, and an totally OTT lifestyle

