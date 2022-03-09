Latest
A TikTok Account Documents The Extremely Extravagant Life Of One Dubai Couple
If you really want a glimpse of how the other half live in Dubai, turn yourself towards TikTok and follow @soudiofarabia.
The account itself gives very little away about who the owner of the account actually is, all we know is that Soudi is from the UK, she’s engaged to Jamal from the UAE, and their account documenting their love story has managed to rack up over 23 MILLION views… Thanks to a couple of cheeky captions here and there that manage to create heaps of debate.
People from all over the world have poured over these TikToks from an extremely glamorous UAE couple
@soudiofarabia For real though 😏 #bae #fyp #foryourpage #dubai #trending #pov #foryou #husband ♬ original sound – v4mpsoundz
With tag lines like ‘rich men hit different’ the comment section has stirred some serious debate
@soudiofarabia Rich men hit different 💁🏻♀️ #fyp #bae #relationship #dubai #trending #viral #foryoupage ♬ original sound – Deez
A video titled ‘when you marry you sugar daddy’ racked up over 18 million views
@soudiofarabia When you marry your sugar daddy 💍 #foryoupage #trend #trending #fyp #dubai #dubaitiktok #uae #emirati #sugardarddy ♬ Sugardaddy – roseanne
The whole account is tongue n’ cheek, and they swiftly reply to ‘haters’ with even more luxurious videos
@soudiofarabia Keep hatin bb, we laughing 💁🏻♀️ #fyp #bae #relationship #dubai #trending #viral #foryoupage ♬ You can’t even get in ! – Brïdgët
The couple share what date day, night and week likes life in their world
@soudiofarabia Instead of date night it should be date week 😌 #fyp #bae #relationship #dubai #trend #trending #foryoupage #viral ♬ woman sped up – xxtristanxo
And their MASSIVE shopping splurges
@soudiofarabia My weakness 🥺 #bae #fyp #dubai #foryou #trend #viral #trending ♬ original sound – niya
At the end of the day, this account highlights their love, extravagant purchases, and an totally OTT lifestyle
@soudiofarabia If he wanted to he would ✌🏼 #fyp #bae #trend #trending #dubaitiktok #dubai #emirati #wedding #foryoupage #married #relationship ♬ original sound – nevaeh !!