People Are Covering The Walls At The Ukraine Pavilion With Words Of Support

The Ukraine Pavilion, which aims to empower visitors to live, think and feel smart is seeing an increased number of visitors in the final weeks of Expo.

The Pavilion, which is divided into three zones ‘smart life, smart thinking and smart feeling’ now has walls devoted to post-it notes, where people come and express support for the country as the conflict continues.

The follows the UAE voting in favour of a peaceful resolution, ‘”We voted for this resolution, and we join the Member States in appealing to peace. A just peace that endures by recognising all parties’ legitimate concerns and abides by the UN Charter’s principles of independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity.”

People are expressing words of solidarity at the Ukraine Pavilion

Words like ‘stay strong’ ‘go Ukraine’ and ‘Ukraine forever’ can be seen plastered on the walls

Messages of solidarity at Ukraine pavilion expo2020 pic.twitter.com/pw5sLmNyTc — NOUR not NOOR (@Labello86) March 3, 2022

The words of solidarity come as tensions remain high in Ukraine, with the UN reporting 1.5 million people have now fled the country in search of safety

Notes of support from the entire world in the Ukraine Pavilion at Dubai Expo! 🇦🇪🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/eaxIf3ZCLl — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) March 6, 2022

The UAE has appealed for peace between Russia and Ukraine