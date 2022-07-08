HH Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Issues Condolences On The Assassination Of Former Japanese PM Shinzo Abe

In a shocking incident that has left many speechless, the former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was shot dead while giving a speech for his re-election campaign

According to Kyodo News, as reported by WAM, Abe was delivering a stump speech in the city of Nara, in front of Kintetsu Railway’s Yamato-Saidaiji Station, just two days ahead of the national elections.

The incident took place at 11:30 am today. The police reported that Abe collapsed to the ground after two shots rung in the air. He was instantly rushed to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. The alleged assailant was a 41-year-old man who has been arrested by Japanese police.

World leaders have strongly condemned the shooting, including the President of the UAE and Ruler of Abu Dhabi, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan

In a statement on Twitter, His Highness shared deep condolences on the news of the death of “dear friend” Shinzo Abe. According to WAM, the Japanese Prime Minister, Fumio Kishida, has said that such a barbaric act should never be tolerated.

We are deeply saddened to learn about the death of our dear friend Abe Shinzo who served his nation with honour and contributed to strengthening the fruitful relations between the UAE and Japan. We extend our sincere condolences to his family and the people of Japan. — محمد بن زايد (@MohamedBinZayed) July 8, 2022

