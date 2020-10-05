Yas Island's Brand New SeaWorld Is Nearly Done And It Looks Mind-Blowing

Calling all water babies! After giving you the best of adventure with parks like Ferrari World and Warner Bros World, Abu Dhabi’s Yas Island is getting another upgrade with the new SeaWorld – and it’s nearly done! The new and super-gorgeous attraction is said to be more than 40% complete and is set to be complete by 2022. This project would mark Abu Dhabi to be the only city in the world to have a SeaWorld outside of the USA

Picture credits: Abu Dhabi Media Office on Twitter

Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed made a visit to Yas Island to take a look at the progress

Picture credits: Abu Dhabi Media Office on Twitter

The massive new SeaWorld will be spread across more than 180,000 square-metres of land. Luckily for all, this brilliant project will also be stocked with multiple ecosystems and habitats that support different species of marine life. And just to take things up a notch, this attraction will also boast the world’s largest indoor aquarium. The theme park will also be home to some local marine species like dugongs and sea turtles.

Miral, the developer of the project has partnered with SeaWorld Parks and Entertainment for building a venue with six different realms. These will be used together to breakdown the connectivity and relationship of earth and it’s oceans. The exciting confirmation about SeaWorld Abu Dhabi was made back in 2016

It’s tough to wait for too long – but it’s worth the fun!