ANNOUNCEMENT: Lovin Dubai Is Opening A Real Life 'Influencer' Museum

Opening soon! Lovin Dubai is building an entire luxe museum that the city’s biggest influencers will call home

Without further ado, it gives us immense pleasure to announce the Lovin Dubai Influencer Museum. The SZR development features a gym, a TikTok room, chill zone, tennis course, a wave pool… basically anything to make influencers feel at home. We’re also teaming up with big makeup and beauty brands, for guaranteed live tutorials from resident MUAs!

In plain terms, it’s like a zoo for people, and we’ve got BIG personalities lined up for day 1.

The ‘fluencers will have private bathroom facilities, but the rest of the facility is fair game (open to public viewing)… Do not feed the influencers!

WATCH: So excited to finally announce the launch of the Lovin Dubai Influencer Museum