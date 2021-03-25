Navigate
The UAE Citizenship Grants Have Kicked Off Only 51 Days After The Law Amendments

HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates, and ruler of the Emirate of Dubai took to Twitter to announce some BIG news on some UAE citizenship laws.

Ruler of Dubai announced the law amendments that grant UAE citizenship to non-Emiratis on January 30, 2021


51 days after the announcement, the first citizenship grants were made!

You’re probably wondering ‘what does it take to be granted the citizenship of the UAE?‘ And if you’re thinking you’ll need to sacrifice your own own citizenship, you’d be wrong. Back to eligibility.

HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum stated that the reason for this law amendment was to attract talents that will contribute to the development journey of the UAE.

The following categories qualify for the dual citizenship:

• Leading artists and intellectuals
• Authors
• Doctors and specialists in unique scientific fields with significant contributions and experience of at least 10 years
• Engineers
• Investors who own property in the UAE
• Inventors who have been granted at least one patent approved by the UAE Ministry of Economy
• Scientists with at least 10 years of experience who are active researchers and have made substantial progress in science as recognised by prestigious scientific awards or funding

