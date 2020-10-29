Announcements
Dubai's 'The Link' Has Been Completed And Is All Set For A Official World Record
The popular land of world records is at it again! Just a few days after announcing the world’s largest fountain, Dubai has added one more amaze addition to its list of records.
The wait is nearly over for the One Za’beel – a brand new luxury hotel all set to open up in Dubai and shatter the Guinness World Record for the ‘Longest Cantilevered Building in the World’.
The cantilever at this mind-blowing hotel will be known as ‘The Link’ and the construction for it is now ALL DONE
‘The Link’ has been built a whopping 100 meters above the ground and will measure out to be 226 meters long.
Created by Ithra Dubai, this fab structure was lifted in two phases – one in September and the other in October. It will intersect between DIFC and the Dubai International Airport.
The final step of the construction now brings Dubai residents and visitors closer to a fully-functioning hotel which will be packed with brill features like an infinity pool, Michelin star restaurants and more.